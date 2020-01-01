Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKS. BidaskClub cut Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley set a $47.00 price objective on Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.96. The company had a trading volume of 482,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,023. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.10.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.38 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $740,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $203,698.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,148 shares of company stock worth $10,622,776 in the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 38,657 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,166,000 after buying an additional 297,661 shares during the period.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.