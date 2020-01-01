$0.16 EPS Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) to post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Bassett Furniture Industries reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.38 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 1.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ BSET traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 50,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,839. The firm has a market cap of $168.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 45.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 14.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

