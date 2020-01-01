Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) to report sales of $115.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.54 million to $116.06 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $116.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $453.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $452.99 million to $454.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $460.02 million, with estimates ranging from $459.94 million to $460.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.38 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 1.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.68. 50,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

