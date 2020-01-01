Master Contract Token Price Tops $0.0002 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $116,334.00 and approximately $26,578.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.15 or 0.01827118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00062585 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

