YOU COIN Hits Market Cap of $16.93 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. One YOU COIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0384 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $16.93 million and approximately $10.72 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00191232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.07 or 0.01369697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025472 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00123523 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

YOU COIN Token Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,296,864 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

