Quanta Utility Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.16 Million (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Quanta Utility Token has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $254.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.08 or 0.06043205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029771 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002105 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036396 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Token Profile

QNTU is a token. It launched on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta . Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc . Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

