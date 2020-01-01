VE PROPRTY/ETF Declares Interim Dividend of $0.50 (ASX:MVA)

VE PROPRTY/ETF (ASX:MVA) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of MVA traded down A$0.45 ($0.32) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching A$25.14 ($17.83). 10,794 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$25.65.

