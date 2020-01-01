Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

GWR traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.44 million and a P/E ratio of 166.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.72. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.00 and a 52 week high of C$19.49.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$13.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

