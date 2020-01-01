Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Plans None Dividend of $1.01

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, November 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.01 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $0.40.

Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.20. 2,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.23. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $163.00 and a one year high of $212.59. The stock has a market cap of $453.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The savings and loans company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIFS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

