Clime Capital Ltd (ASX:CAM) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Clime Capital Ltd (ASX:CAM) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.
ASX CAM remained flat at $A$0.98 ($0.69) on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,438 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.50, a current ratio of 46.77 and a quick ratio of 46.76. Clime Capital has a 1 year low of A$0.83 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of A$0.99 ($0.70). The company has a market capitalization of $110.10 million and a P/E ratio of 16.81.
About Clime Capital
