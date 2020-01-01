Clime Capital Ltd (ASX:CAM) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Clime Capital Ltd (ASX:CAM) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

ASX CAM remained flat at $A$0.98 ($0.69) on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,438 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.50, a current ratio of 46.77 and a quick ratio of 46.76. Clime Capital has a 1 year low of A$0.83 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of A$0.99 ($0.70). The company has a market capitalization of $110.10 million and a P/E ratio of 16.81.

About Clime Capital

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

