Vaneck Esg Australia ETF Units FP (ASX:GRNV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Vaneck Esg Australia ETF Units FP (ASX:GRNV) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Vaneck Esg Australia ETF Units FP’s previous interim dividend of $0.29.

Vaneck Esg Australia ETF Units FP stock traded down A$0.28 ($0.20) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting A$26.58 ($18.85). 3,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$26.75.

