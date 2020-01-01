VE EQ WGHT/ETF (ASX:MVW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.61

VE EQ WGHT/ETF (ASX:MVW) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

ASX:MVW traded down A$0.55 ($0.39) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting A$31.56 ($22.38). 30,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$31.01.

