Zacks Investment Research Lowers Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) to Sell

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital set a $1.00 price target on Superior Drilling Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,634. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter worth about $670,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 24.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 67.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 295,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 119,356 shares in the last quarter.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

