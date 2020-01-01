SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

SITE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

SITE stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.65. 192,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,343. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 1.03.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Greg Weller sold 1,500 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $135,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $903,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,724.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,624 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,604 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2,716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,618 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

