SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPNE. Wells Fargo & Co cut SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 69,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,149. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $229.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.18. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.48 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith Valentine acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $220,600.00. 12.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the second quarter worth $157,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 74,877 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in SeaSpine during the second quarter worth about $1,512,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SeaSpine during the second quarter worth about $174,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

