United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for United Community Financial’s earnings. United Community Financial reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Financial.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. United Community Financial had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on UCFC shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:UCFC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.66. 240,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,583. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. United Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $556.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.51.

In other United Community Financial news, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 9,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $108,373.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,552.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,651,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in United Community Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,562,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Community Financial by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 365,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 143,274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,096,000 after buying an additional 60,317 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

