Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

ERII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price target on Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 39,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $349,329.86. Also, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,081 shares of company stock worth $1,790,499 in the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,149,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after acquiring an additional 36,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,518,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,245,000 after acquiring an additional 107,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 29,136 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 247,287 shares during the period. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ERII traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $539.63 million, a PE ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 4.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. Energy Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

