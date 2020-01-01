Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nice from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Nice alerts:

NASDAQ:NICE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,178. Nice has a fifty-two week low of $102.67 and a fifty-two week high of $161.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.19 and a 200-day moving average of $149.87.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). Nice had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nice will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nice in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nice in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Nice by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Nice in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Nice in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.