Brokerages Set Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target at $50.59

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.59.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WB. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Weibo by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 93,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weibo stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,777. Weibo has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $74.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Weibo had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $467.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Weibo’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

