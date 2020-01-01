Analysts Set NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Price Target at $7.29

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.29.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price objective on NeoPhotonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NPTN traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 547,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,131. The firm has a market cap of $425.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.74. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $92.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 24,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $209,480.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,112.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,995 shares of company stock worth $439,273 over the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 137,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

