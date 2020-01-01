LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.91.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 148.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 996,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,136,000 after acquiring an additional 595,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $593,191,000 after acquiring an additional 274,262 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 576.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 155,724 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter valued at $17,028,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2,775.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,608 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,249,000 after acquiring an additional 147,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.15 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
