Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $2,138,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,314.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 23,241.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,906,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,466,000 after buying an additional 3,889,862 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Fortive by 47.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,759,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,987,000 after buying an additional 2,490,746 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Fortive by 33.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,302,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,286,000 after buying an additional 328,567 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Fortive by 19.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,873,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,702,000 after buying an additional 305,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Fortive by 14.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,232,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after buying an additional 287,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.39. The stock had a trading volume of 865,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,996. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.67 and its 200 day moving average is $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. Fortive has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

