Brokerages Set Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target at $75.50

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRCY. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $925,750.00. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $256,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,003,279.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,373 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 244,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 226.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 64,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.11. The stock had a trading volume of 785,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,994. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $89.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.36 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

