Zacks: Analysts Expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $259.99 Million

Brokerages expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to announce sales of $259.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $264.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $257.11 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $270.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $260.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens set a $12.00 price objective on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,654,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,315. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after buying an additional 2,066,818 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 359,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 174,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $857,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

