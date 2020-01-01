Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Receives $65.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.57.

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,416,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,559.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,366,600. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth approximately $8,511,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,636,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,926,000 after acquiring an additional 136,712 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth approximately $5,753,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth approximately $4,974,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth approximately $4,888,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

IBP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.87. 111,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,963. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $76.60.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

