ThoreNext (THX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $190,102.00

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One ThoreNext token can currently be bought for about $5.44 or 0.00075251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. ThoreNext has a market capitalization of $117.84 million and approximately $190,102.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00191232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.07 or 0.01369697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025472 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00123523 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com . ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

