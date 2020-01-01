Worldcore (WRC) One Day Volume Tops $20.00

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, Worldcore has traded up 23.9% against the dollar. Worldcore has a market cap of $52,695.00 and $20.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcore token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, OKEx and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Worldcore Token Profile

Worldcore was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Worldcore is worldcore.com

Buying and Selling Worldcore

Worldcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, OKEx, CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

