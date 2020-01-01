Conceal One Day Volume Reaches $96,913.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $584,439.00 and approximately $96,913.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Graviex, TradeOgre and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00061218 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038678 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00583387 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00234027 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00085441 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001787 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,118,351 coins and its circulating supply is 5,739,515 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Graviex, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

