Cred Hits Market Cap of $12.93 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Cred token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, UEX, Huobi and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cred has a market cap of $12.93 million and $650,561.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00191232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.07 or 0.01369697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025472 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00123523 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cred

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, UEX, Huobi, Bibox, Bilaxy, Gate.io, OKEx, IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

