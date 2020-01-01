LUNA (LUNA) Achieves Market Cap of $69.51 Million

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One LUNA coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00003340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrue, GOPAX, KuCoin and GDAC. LUNA has a market capitalization of $69.51 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LUNA has traded down 30% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LUNA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00191232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.07 or 0.01369697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025472 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00123523 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA’s launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for LUNA is terra.money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Bitrue, GDAC, Bittrex, Coinone, KuCoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.