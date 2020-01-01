UOS Network (UOS) Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

UOS Network (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. UOS Network has a market capitalization of $10,076.00 and approximately $177.00 worth of UOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UOS Network has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One UOS Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,234.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.32 or 0.02852663 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005570 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00541841 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006388 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000644 BTC.

About UOS Network

UOS Network (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. UOS Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,541,013 tokens. The official website for UOS Network is uos.network . The Reddit community for UOS Network is /r/uosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UOS Network’s official Twitter account is @uos_network

UOS Network Token Trading

UOS Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UOS Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UOS Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UOS Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

