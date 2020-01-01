Mag High CONVTN TRST Ordinary Units FP (ASX:MHH) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

Mag High CONVTN TRST Ordinary Units FP (ASX:MHH) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Mag High CONVTN TRST Ordinary Units FP stock traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting A$1.63 ($1.16). The stock had a trading volume of 431,948 shares.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mag High CONVTN TRST Ordinary Units FP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mag High CONVTN TRST Ordinary Units FP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.