Concentrated Leaders Fund Ltd (ASX:CLF) to Issue $0.02 Interim Dividend

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Concentrated Leaders Fund Ltd (ASX:CLF) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.36 million and a PE ratio of 61.75. Concentrated Leaders Fund has a twelve month low of A$1.15 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of A$1.38 ($0.98). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.27.

Concentrated Leaders Fund Company Profile

Concentrated Leaders Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in blue chip stocks of companies listed in the S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index.

