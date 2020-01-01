Concentrated Leaders Fund Ltd (ASX:CLF) to Issue $0.02 Interim Dividend

Concentrated Leaders Fund Ltd (ASX:CLF) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.36 million and a PE ratio of 61.75. Concentrated Leaders Fund has a twelve month low of A$1.15 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of A$1.38 ($0.98). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.27.
Concentrated Leaders Fund Company Profile
