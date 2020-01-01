NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

ASX:NBI traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching A$2.08 ($1.48). 304,904 shares of the company traded hands. NB Global Corporate Income Trust has a twelve month low of A$1.91 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of A$2.12 ($1.50). The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.06.

