RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.11

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of RDEIY stock remained flat at $$10.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,348. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $11.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Separately, ValuEngine raised RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity.

