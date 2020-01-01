Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Brixmor Property Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Brixmor Property Group has a payout ratio of 128.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $21.61. 2,064,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,158. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $292.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $66,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $165,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $455,070 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.