MIF CH/FD (ASX:MICH) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05

MIF CH/FD (ASX:MICH) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of MICH traded down A$0.03 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching A$3.29 ($2.33). The stock had a trading volume of 318,900 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$3.21.

