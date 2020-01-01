VE SMALL/ETF (ASX:MVS) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.38

VE SMALL/ETF (ASX:MVS) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

ASX MVS traded down A$0.25 ($0.18) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting A$20.86 ($14.79). 60 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$20.80.

