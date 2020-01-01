Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $20.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.09. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $26.63.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $813.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.80 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

In related news, insider Brian D. Madison sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $73,877.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,624.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $11,904,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,387,600 shares of company stock valued at $28,373,404. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 33,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 12.9% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

