Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cubic from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Cubic in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Cubic alerts:

Cubic stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.57. 198,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,531. Cubic has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.08). Cubic had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $471.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cubic will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cubic news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.88 per share, with a total value of $59,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,897. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.96 per share, with a total value of $99,833.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,223.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $246,789. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUB. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cubic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.