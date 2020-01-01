Analysts Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) PT at $70.25

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.25.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price target on MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,778.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,536,000 after acquiring an additional 139,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,957,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,998,000 after acquiring an additional 35,049 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in MasTec by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,919,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,988,000 after acquiring an additional 30,639 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MasTec by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,706,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,949,000 after acquiring an additional 106,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MasTec by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.16. The company had a trading volume of 834,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,881. MasTec has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.91.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MasTec will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

