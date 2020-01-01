Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.56.

Several brokerages have commented on PSXP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter worth $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 30.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter worth $92,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

PSXP stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.64. The company had a trading volume of 556,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,489. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $62.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.62.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.93 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 51.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.