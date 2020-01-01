Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 54.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Syneos Health by 9.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Syneos Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.48. 425,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,386. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.