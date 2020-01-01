MIB Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $220,712.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One MIB Coin token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, CoinBene and Coinsuper. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $220,712.00 and $4,808.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000643 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00001154 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 55.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MIB Coin Token Profile

MIB Coin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 348,513,304 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,211,376 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDCM and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

