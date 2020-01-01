American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives $27.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of AMH traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.21. 1,046,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,210,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4,994.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,226,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

