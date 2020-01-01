EverGreenCoin (EGC) Trading 83.2% Higher Over Last Week

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded up 83.2% against the US dollar. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. EverGreenCoin has a market cap of $341,080.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00061305 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038476 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00584009 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00233864 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00085353 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001789 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin (EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,143,721 coins. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org . The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

