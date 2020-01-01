Lobstex (LOBS) Price Reaches $0.0186 on Top Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Lobstex has a market cap of $337,808.00 and approximately $102,375.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00777784 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006274 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000348 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00001381 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,190,039 coins and its circulating supply is 18,190,027 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.