HYCON (HYC) Market Capitalization Tops $3.63 Million

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One HYCON coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HYCON has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $334,915.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HYCON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00191078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.05 or 0.01367619 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00122533 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON’s total supply is 2,998,832,460 coins and its circulating supply is 2,112,929,513 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

HYCON Coin Trading

HYCON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.