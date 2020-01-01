Lightspeed POS Inc (TSE:LSPD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lightspeed POS Inc (TSE:LSPD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSPD. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$52.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting C$36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,672. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -11.72. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of C$18.05 and a twelve month high of C$49.70.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.