Lightspeed POS Inc (TSE:LSPD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Lightspeed POS Inc (TSE:LSPD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSPD. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$52.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

LSPD traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting C$36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,672. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -11.72. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of C$18.05 and a twelve month high of C$49.70.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

Analyst Recommendations for Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD)

