Brokerages Set MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target at $31.90

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $9,451,800.00. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 79,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,324,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 212.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,797,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $17,645,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,166,000 after buying an additional 39,866 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $33.27. 3,674,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

